VIP AUDIO 4/15 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Big AEW rating, WWE roster cuts including Samoa Joe’s future, Tyson on Dynamite, Bucks as heels, Janela’s Spring Break, Raw review, UFC, NXT, more (127 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a reaction to AEW Dynamite’s big viewership number the first week of being unopposed by NXT including why AEW should be happy, why this is a good sign for NXT, and factors that should mitigate AEW spiking the football quite yet. Then a reaction to the WWE cutbacks with a focus on Samoa Joe’s potential landing places and value to other potential companies. Then a mock draft of the released wrestlers. Then Todd’s review of Smackdown, Raw, Dynamite, NXT, Joey Janela’s Spring Break, Bellator, and UFC. The reviews include assessing the follow-up of The Young Bucks heel turn, Mike Tyson’s role, the three WWE/NXT women’s champions gathering together on NXT, and Raw follow-up to WrestleMania, and more.

