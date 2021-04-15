VIP AUDIO 4/15 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier: First Round of New Japan Cup 2021 USA, Road to Wrestling Dontaku 2021, and random musings (35 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers the first round of New Japan Cup 2021 USA on New Japan Strong. He also covers the storylines leading to Wrestling Dontaku 2021, including musings on the current state of the top wrestlers of NJPW, and parallels between WWE booking of Drew McIntyre and NJPW booking of Kota Ibushi. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

