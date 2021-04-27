VIP AUDIO 4/27 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Barry Murphy chats with Alan for a macro look at the many strengths of AEW and how it’s positioned for the foreseeable future (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined for the first time by the great Barry Murphy in a meeting of two Irish wrestling podcast veterans! As the Irish like to do, Alan and Barry had a good ol’ chat with the topic being something we tend not to cover that much on the show – All Elite Wrestling! Yes indeed, we normally leave AEW to other fine folks here at the Torch, but it’s been so interesting lately that Alan was itching to talk about it, and he had the perfect companion in Barry. The lads talk the strengths of AEW’s booking and presentation, and the handling of the top tier stars, and speculate about where things might be headed for Double or Nothing. With plenty of tangents along the way, this was a really fun, casual conversation which aimed to take a step back and look at how far AEW has come. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO