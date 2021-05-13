VIP AUDIO 5/13 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA review, plus Mailbag on Drip Drip, Wrestlers on Podcasts, Reigns-Bryan, more (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this third and final installment of this week’s episodes of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a review of last night’s AEW Dynamite episode including Cody Rhodes’s promo, The Pinnacle being sprayed with The Bubbly by The Inner Circle, the Pac-Orange Cassidy audible, Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley, and more. Then a reaction to the latest NXT and AEW ratings followed by a run through the entire NXT on USA show from Tuesday.

From there, a second session of the week covering email questions including these topics:

Was Cody’s promo best bad prono or worst great promo of all time?

Clarification on what Johnny Drip Drip is all about.

A comparison between MMA camps and AEW factions.

What is redeeming about Inner Circle and how is AEW going from Blood & Guts to a campy Stadium Stampede?

Are wrestlers showing a side of their approach to their careers on podcasts that undercuts our ability to enjoy their work on TV and in arenas?

Are fans actually going to flock to attend Raw and Smackdown events like they did before the pandemic?

Is Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan the best match of this WWE Distraction Era?

Comments on Wade and Todd’s conversation about Abe Lincoln and what it says about both of them.

Why a British listener living in Milwaukee found Cody’s promo genuinely off-putting.

More on the Yakuza games from a couple of weeks ago.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO