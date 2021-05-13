VIP AUDIO 5/13 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller: AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA review, plus Mailbag on Drip Drip, Wrestlers on Podcasts, Reigns-Bryan, more (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this third and final installment of this week’s episodes of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a review of last night’s AEW Dynamite episode including Cody Rhodes’s promo, The Pinnacle being sprayed with The Bubbly by The Inner Circle, the Pac-Orange Cassidy audible, Yuji Nagata vs. Jon Moxley, and more. Then a reaction to the latest NXT and AEW ratings followed by a run through the entire NXT on USA show from Tuesday.
From there, a second session of the week covering email questions including these topics:
- Was Cody’s promo best bad prono or worst great promo of all time?
- Clarification on what Johnny Drip Drip is all about.
- A comparison between MMA camps and AEW factions.
- What is redeeming about Inner Circle and how is AEW going from Blood & Guts to a campy Stadium Stampede?
- Are wrestlers showing a side of their approach to their careers on podcasts that undercuts our ability to enjoy their work on TV and in arenas?
- Are fans actually going to flock to attend Raw and Smackdown events like they did before the pandemic?
- Is Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan the best match of this WWE Distraction Era?
- Comments on Wade and Todd’s conversation about Abe Lincoln and what it says about both of them.
- Why a British listener living in Milwaukee found Cody’s promo genuinely off-putting.
- More on the Yakuza games from a couple of weeks ago.
