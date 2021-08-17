NXT UK HITS & MISSES 8/12: Heritage Cup Tournament kicks off, Amale dominates Samuels, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Flash Morgan Webster vs Wolfgang – HIT

This match was set up last week from Webster slapping Wolfgang. This was a clash of style with a little man-big man matchup. So, to start this match off you see Webster trying to get Wolfgang out of his game, but it didn’t work. This led Wolfgang to take an early lead in the match. Wolfgang slowed the pace down and tried to grind out the fight. After taking the beating from Wolfgang at the beginning of the match, Webster tried to make a comeback. He was eventually cut off and ended by Wolfgang with a spear for the win.

Nina Samuels vs Amale – HIT

The match started off very aggressive with both women taking it to each other. Amale, after the start, took over the match and started aggressively working Samuels. Samuels made a small comeback, but Amale cut that off and began a vicious assault. Once Amale took over she didn’t let it go and took the win.

Heritage Cup Tournament Mark Andrews vs Noam Dar – HIT

This match kicked off the Heritage Cup Tournament. The first round was a feeling out round. Neither guy took any type of control. When the second round started, Dar step up his aggression and took control. He didn’t get a pinfall because he let Andrews make a comeback. Andrews hurt his knee at the start of the third round and Dar took advantage and got a tap-out fall. In the fourth round, Andrews was able to pull even with a rollup fall. The fifth round was hard fought. Noam Dar found a way to get the last fall and won the round. A great start to the tournament.

