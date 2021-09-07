HEYDORN’S RAW RECEIPT 9/6: Raw tag team division takes the spotlight with RK-Bro as most over act on the show

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-In what alternate universe were we living in Monday night? Essentially an entire episode of WWE Monday Night Raw centered on the tag team division? I guess that’s what happens when the top babyface act on the show is a cobbled together, but over duo. I’m certainly not complaining, but wow.

-Yeah, we know how Orton vs. Lashley is going to go at Extreme Rules, but it’s fresh enough where it works. Plus, the Orton babyface love can evaporate at any time, so it’s smart to get him in the title picture opposite Bobby Lashley sooner rather than later.

-The New Day had a stellar night that featured some really smooth in ring work. The act feels so darn stale, though. Would love to see this team find another gear from a character standpoint in order to freshen up.

-Another loss for Drew McIntyre? I get that Sheamus had a handful of tights and what not to win, but c’mon, what’s the story here? Commentary saying that McIntyre wasn’t handling the loss well isn’t a strong babyface narrative either. The last three months of McIntyre have been curious at best and Monday wasn’t better.

-Repeat after me, WWE — Only one oddball tag team pairing storyline at a time, ok? Nikki A.S.H & Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya & Tamina was fine from a match perspective, but we’re seeing the same story between Ripley and Nikki with Orton and Riddle. Everyone knows the saying, “too much of a good thing …. “

-Karrion Kross was on Moist TV this week. There is a sentence I never thought I’d write and yes, it was as awful as you’re thinking it was.

-I know Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have a love/hate thing going on, but what in the blazes happened during the Raw Women’s Championship match? Baszler costs her partner the championship and we saw all of zero minutes of follow-up on it. Are they broken up? Just a mess.

-Sign me up for Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss. Yes, we’ve seen the match before, but not in this iteration. Feels fresh.

-Drake Maverick certainly is “synonymous with the 24/7 title” and that is not a good thing.

-The Omos and Lashley test of strength in the main event was a pleasant surprise. The audience ate it up in a big way, giving the moment added intrigue and intensity. It’s amazing what happens when two protected acts collide.

-WWE, you get an “A” for effort in setting up next week’s main event tag team title match between Lashley & MVP and RK-Bro. Peeling back the layers though, this reeks of a challenger pinning the champion in a non-title match moment.

CATCH-UP: MCMAHON’S TAKE: Making the case to turn C.M. Punk heel