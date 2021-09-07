WWE Raw Women’s Championship match announced for Extreme Rules

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Alexa Bliss will get her wish and challenge Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Flair defeated Nia Jax to retain her title. After the match, Bliss asked Flair if she wanted to play with her in her playground, but Flair denied the request. Instead, Bliss appeared in the ring. Flair asked her what she wanted and Bliss pointed at the Raw Women’s Championship belt that was on Flair’s shoulder. As of Monday night, WWE made the match official.

WWE Extreme Rules streams live on Peacock Sunday September 26. Other announced matches for the show include Damian Priest vs. Sheamus for the WWE United States Championship, Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship, and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

