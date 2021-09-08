News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/8 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (3/15/1992): Arezzi with Meltzer, Superstar Graham, Barry Orton, Sammartino discussing wave of scandalous WWF allegations (109 min)

September 8, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the Mar. 15, 1992 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#149) hosted by John Arezzi including Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Barry Orton, and “Superstar” Graham all in studio along with Bruno Sammartino and Billy Jack Haynes to talk about the growing wave of media coverage of various scandalous sex and drug allegations against the WWF on the Phil Donahue Show dedicated to these topics. They discuss the resignations of Pat Patterson and Terry Garvin.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021