VIP AUDIO 9/15 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Discussion of Fann’s column on Big E winning WWE Championship on Raw, thoughts on Dynamite, Arthur Ashe Grand Slam lineup, more (70 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican and Fann giving their in-depth thoughts on Dynamite last night and how AEW has set themselves up to be successful in the coming months leading into next year. Radican and Fann also give their thoughts on the Wrestle Grand Slam card for AEW’s two events that will emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium next week on Rampage and Dynamite. Next up is an in-depth discussion of the Steve Corino vs. Colby Corino match from PWF. They conclude the show discussing the current happenings in GCW in depth, including the incredible War Games match from Art of War Games during All Out weekend. They also look at GCW’s upcoming events featuring Minoru Suzuki as well as Jon Moxley defending the GCW Championship against Nick Gage next month, plus the excellence of Ricky Shane Page and Matt Cardona as heels. Download this show now!

