VIP AUDIO 9/22 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Big E-Lashley-Reigns main event on Raw, week two of NXT 2.0, is Bron Breakker the dumbest name in wrestling, more (118 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav saddle up for another VIP episode talking a fine week in WWE main event TV. Has WWE finally recognized the competition chomping at their heels? The quality of storytelling the last week might bear that out. Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns put on a hell of a main event match on Monday’s Raw. Week two of NXT 2.0; how did they fare a week after the overhaul? Is Bron Breakker the dumbest name in wrestling, especially considering his real name and pedigree? AEW Dynamite recap of a pretty damn good show. Danielson and Omega go to a 30-minute draw. Rich didn’t watch Marvel’s “What If…?,” but the B.A. mailbag gets tended to.

