News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/22 – East Coast Cast #570 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Vince and his creative crew proving they still know how to book wrestlers and position folks for success, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, “The Plane Ride From Hell,” more (95 min)

September 23, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the ECC, the guys discuss Vince McMahon and his creative crew proving they still know how to book wrestlers and position folks for success. Big E was surrounded by and made to look like a star. Bobby Lashley tried to show he wasn’t a fluke. AEW selling out a building WWE will run in a week so much faster that it is a story in and of itself. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss exchange words and doll stuffing. Looking forward to tonight’s important episode of AEW Dynamite featuring the in-ring debut of Bryan Danielson. “The Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring reignited that sad, debaucherous event. Live calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021