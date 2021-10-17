VIP AUDIO 10/17 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: G1 Climax 31 Night 16 (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier covers night sixteen of the G1 Climax 31 tournament as B-block is down to only two possible winners after Cobb defeats EVIL, and the surprise upset – and possible new direction – for Tama Tonga. Also, a preview for B-Block’s final night and Minoru Suzuki vs. Bryan Danielson at the Rampage Buy In in Miami. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to the mailbag at newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

