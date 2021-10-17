VIP AUDIO 10/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – WWE Survivor Series 2003 Roundtable (11-13-2003): Keller, Mitchell, Guttman review entire event including Goldberg vs. Triple H, Vince McMahon vs. Undertaker, Team Bischoff vs. Team Austin (50 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back the WWE Survivor Series 2003 Roundtable from Nov. 16, 2003. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and James Guttman to review the entire event including Goldberg vs. Triple H, Vince McMahon vs. Undertaker, Team Bischoff vs. Team Austin, and Kane vs. Shane McMahon.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO