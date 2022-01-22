VIP AUDIO 1/21 – AEW Rampage Post-Show: Samantha Schipman joins Bruce Lee Hazelwood to discuss Moxley’s return, Hook, Cargill vs. Jay, more (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Rampage Post-Show, Bruce Lee Hazelwood guests hosts for the second time with special guest Samantha Schipman of DailyDDT and Fight Game Media as they discuss Jon Moxley’s return match against Ethan Page, Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay in the main event for the TBS Championship, how best to use promos and vignettes on Rampage, and women’s wrestling as a whole.

