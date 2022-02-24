VIP AUDIO 2/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): News on Cesaro, Styles, Strickland Hardy contract status, New Japan, NXT 2.0 review including Ziggler-Ciampa, Raw & SD reviews and WM hype (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:
- Latest happenings in New Japan including Todd’s early thoughts on the 48-wrestler New Japan tournament bracket.
- Reaction to the status changes of Cesaro, A.J. Styles, Shane Strickland, and Jeff Hardy and how each will do fare in their landing place of either AEW or WWE.
- Review of NXT 2.0 including Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa in the main event.
- A review of Raw including the odd Cody teaser by Miz, the ebullient Brock Lesnar, the Edge promo with the WrestleMania match challenge, and more.
- Review of WWE Smackdown including the final hype for the Elimination Chamber.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply