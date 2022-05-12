VIP AUDIO 5/11 – East Coast Cast #582 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss WWE Backlash and the fallout on Raw, WWE naming conventions, AEW/New Japan PPV, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Back live, Travis and Cameron are talking WWE Backlash from this past weekend and the fallout on Raw this week. There are only pros to Cody Rhodes beating Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match. Roman Reigns looks to take house shows off this summer. Can Cody Rhodes be a proper replacement at live events? WWE and their horrendous naming conventions are a main topic again because the names they come up with are consistently doodoo. They also discuss the AEW/New Japan pay-per-view, Forbidden Door selling out in under an hour, and Kota Ibush’i’s status with New Japan. Plus live calls and more.

