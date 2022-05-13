VIP AUDIO 5/13 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Live match watch-a-long – A live viewing with analysis of Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood from AEW Dynamite (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood from AEW Dynamite. On this episode, Zack Heydorn watches Cole vs. Harwood live and provides real-time analysis on the match with specific discussion points including Adam Cole as a heel, Harwood as a babyface, Harwood’s hope spots throughout the match, The Sharpshooter connectivity throughout the bout, a fresh take on a potential countout spot, thoughts on the smooth finish to the match, and much more.

