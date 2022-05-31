VIP AUDIO 5/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Month-end catch-up looking at the top bouts from Best of the Super Juniors, King of Gate, All Japan, Gleat, and Takeshita’s instant impact in AEW (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you up to speed on what’s been impressing him in the squared circle during the month of May, which has been one of the better months in wrestling in quite a while. After impressing hugely in his Dynamite debut against Hangman Page, AEW’s latest import Konosuke Takeshita has been a name on everyone’s lips lately, so we explore what brought him to this point and what he can offer moving forward. It’s tournament season in Japan, and Dragongate’s King of Gate along with New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors have offered up some terrific matches which we break down, in addition to a shocking Match of the Year Candidate from All Japan and another momentum-building show for Gleat. Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO