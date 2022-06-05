VIP AUDIO 6/5 – WWE Hell in a Cell PLE Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Cody injury analysis, sidebar analysis of Punk injury, relative impacts of Cody and Punk injuries, plus full event review (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the WWE Hell in a Cell PLE. They actually begin with extended analysis of Cody’s injury, the amazing and memorable performance against Seth Rollins, when he’ll likely return and under what circumstances, and the impact on WWE in the short-term with so few top stars. They have a sidebar discussion on C.M. Punk’s injury, how AEW handled it compared to WWE, thoughts on the AEW Title situation, and whether losing Punk or Cody will hurt their company more. Then they shift to walking through the matches on Hell in a Cell including some above-expectation performances and some “exactly as expected” performances.

