VIP AUDIO 6/15 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Vince being investigated for affair cover-up, Jeff Hardy DWI arrest, “Ms. Marvel,” more (124 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP with Rich and Trav starts off hot with breaking news concerning Vince McMahon being investigated by his board of directors for a $3 million hush money pay-off to cover up an affair with a former on-air talent. Lots of baseless speculation on who Vince had an affair with. Even more speculation on who may have tipped off the board in March to start this ball rolling. Jeff Hardy arrested again on his 3rd DWI knock. He may be facing serious penalties this time. The briefest AEW Dynamite recap ever, focusing on a disjointed show and Christian Cage taunting a hurt man’s family. Week two has Trav and Rich gushing even more about “Ms. Marvel.” A bit of book club, Rich finally catches up on a popular title, and the mailbag.

