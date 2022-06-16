VIP AUDIO 6/16 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 3): Possible ramifications of Vince McMahon story in Wall Street Journal, Orton injury impact, WWE’s main event depth problem, reviews of Smackdown, Raw, Dynamite (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Possible ramifications of Vince McMahon story in Wall Street Journal from many angles including the wide range of possibilities. Can this be the end of Vince running WWE, and if so what would it take for that to happen? What are biggest risks to Vince and to WWE? Some “palace intrigue” speculation and conjecture about how the story came out and who could stand to benefit? And more!

Thoughts on the impact of the Randy Orton injury and WWE’s main event depth problem including who the best candidates are to be elevated if needed?

Review of Smackdown

Review of Raw

Review of NXT 2.0.

