VIP AUDIO 6/22 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (2/27/1993): Long Ultimate Warrior interview plus news on WrestleMania 9, Lawler, Luger, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This features the February 27, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling This Week, a Pro Wrestling Spotlight companion show on New York radio. This show features a lengthy interview with Ultimate Warrior. Also, detailed coverage of Kerry Von Erich’s funeral services in Dallas and other news of the week including WrestleMania 9 news, Danny Spivey marrying a daughter of a wrestling legend, Jerry Lawler vs. Lex Luger in Nashville, Tenn. with his son getting involved in the finish, and more. Also, at the end we clipped the vintage live reads and commercials from the show and, by popular demand, include them at the end of the episode for those who enjoy hearing John’s pro wrestling-related plugs, sponsor live reads, and old school radio commercials.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO