VIP AUDIO 6/22 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Reigns vs. Riddle, AEW Forbidden Door matches set, Rhea Ripley’s injury, “The Boys,” more (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: On VIP this week, Trav and Rich discuss a few TV-related items including Roman Reigns having a good match on Smackdown vs. Riddle before Brock Lesnar showed up to reignite their feud. The final matches for AEW Forbidden Door this weekend were set on Dynamite tonight. Does Rhea Ripley’s injury spell the end for the Judgement Day faction? Rich sell Travis on Amazon’s superhero show “The Boys.” Some book club talk and emails.

