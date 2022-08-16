VIP AUDIO 8/16 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 8 – The Steiner Brothers. Well, here’s a story about two brothers… Rick & Scott… (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the eighth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of this episode is one of the most prolific tag teams ever, and arguably THE tag team of the ’90s – it’s Rick, it’s Scott, it’s THE STEINER BROTHERS! The last thing an enhancement team in 1990 wanted to hear was “Welcome to the Jungle,” but we have a warmer “Welcome to the ProWres Paradise” for our guest Gareth of the GRAPPL App, who was the perfect person to share this trip down memory lane with. Alan and Gareth discuss what drew them to The Steiners in their youth, the power of the wrestling magazines, memorable matches the brothers had in the U.S. and Japan, and how their individual careers differed both before and after their run as a team. Check it out.. Or get STEINERIZED!

