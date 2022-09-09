News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/8 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 3): Easily one of the worst wrestling books Todd has ever reviewed, plus review of NXT Worlds Collide, Raw, Smackdown, NXT 2.0, UFC, more (59 min.)

September 9, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Review of Dory Funk Jr.’s new and truly awful in so many ways new book
  • The latest from UFC including why Nate Diaz is standing like that!
  • Review of NXT World’s Collide
  • Review of NXT 2.0
  • Review of WWE Smackdown
  • Review of WWE Raw

Plus bonus thoughts on King Charles III.

