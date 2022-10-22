VIP AUDIO 10/22 – WKH – C.M. Punk In-Depth Update: Six weeks after All Out, what happened, why did it happen, and what’s next for Punk and AEW, state of AEW locker room leadership (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special in-depth update on the C.M. Punk situation with AEW looking at why the most prevalent theories and established reasons Punk lashed out the way he did at the All Out Media Q&A with sourced accounts of his mindset, what triggered him, how his colleagues feel about his actions, where things stand with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, how much Punk’s departure from AEW will matter to AEW’s success going forward, whether WWE is an option, how a vote would go in AEW locker room regarding wanting Punk back, whether WWE is an option and if Paul Levesque might be more willing to consider signing Punk that Vince McMahon, what people are saying the bright side is coming out of this Punk debacle, and more.

