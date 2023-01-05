VIP AUDIO 1/5 – PWT Impact Pod: Darrin Lilly discusses Year in Review show and award winners from fan voting, lineup for Hard to Kill, death of Don West, more (18 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly is back to review the last two episodes of Impact TV, including highlights of the Year in Review show and the award winners from the fan voting. He also takes a look at the lineup for Hard to Kill, plus reflections on the death of Don West, an Impact contract extension, and new Impact merch for a popular team.

