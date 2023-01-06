VIP AUDIO 1/6 – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Heydorn & Machado: In-depth review of Okada vs. White main event, Omega vs. Ospreay classic, Mercedes Mone debut, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn and PWTorch contributor Javier Machado for the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV roundtable. The show features an in-depth look at every aspect of the card, beginning with the Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada main event and working backwards through the entire card, including the outstanding Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match for the IWGP U.S. Championship and Mercedes Mone’s NJPW debut.

