VIP AUDIO 1/21 – The Fix Flashback (1-6-2016): WWE signing Nakamura and Styles, reaction to Cena injury, Vince as special ref on Raw, WrestleKingdom full review, Breaking Bad series review, more (172 min.)

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 6, 2016 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

Discussing the WWE signings of Shinsuke Nakamura, A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows.

A full review of WrestleKingdom top to bottom.

A review of Breaking Bad including an unintentionally sad ending.

TNA’s debut on Pop

Review of Monday Night Raw including Vince McMahon’s performance as special referee and the big announcement at the end of Raw, Chris Jericho’s return, Social Outcasts, Stephanie McMahon’s promo about how the McMahons treat their wrestlers, the Charlotte turn, and more.

They discuss “Making a Murderer,” “The Jinx,” and Swearing on The Fix

UFC 185, Ronda Rousey-Holly Holm news.

Instant reaction to breaking John Cena Injury News right before the sign-off.

