VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #744 (February 8, 2003): Austin speaks out against Triple H, Rock & Writers, Hogan Torch Talk Reax, Nathan Jones becomes locker room joke

SUMMARY of #744 cover-dated February 8, 2003: This issue features a cover story on Steve Austin speaking out against Rock, Triple H, and script writers with an accompanying Keller editorial evaluating his comments… The Top Five Stories details the main event set for WrestleMania of Rock vs. Steve Austin with Triple H the odd man out… WWF Newswire details Nathan Jones becoming a locker room joke… Jason Powell’s January Hitlist… Special survey results where readers react to questions about the Hulk Hogan “Torch Talk”… Plus the TNA PPV report and roundtable reviews, Torch Newswire, reviews of Raw and Smackdown, 1993 Backtrack, Live Event results…

