VIP AUDIO 2/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Heyman, NXT Vengeance review, NXT Women’s Division, Bron Breakker’s future, Sami, MJF defending Wentz, Lawler, Poffo, Stardom, AEW, more (132 min.)

February 7, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:

  • Reaction to Jerry Lawler’s stroke.
  • Reflecting on Lanny Poffo.
  • Detailed review of NXT Vengeance Day with extended talk about Roxanne Perez and Bron Breakker
  • AEW Dynamite review from last week including Bryan Danielson’s journey, The Acclaims vs. The Gunn Boys, and more
  • A preview of this week’s AEW Dynamite
  • WWE Smackdown review including Sami Zayn’s angle with Roman Reigns
  • WWE Raw review including Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman segment, Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley, JBL-Baron Corbin, and more
  • MJF defends Zackery Wentz on Twitter
  • Stardom 12 Anniversary Supreme thoughts
  • And more sprinkled in throughout.

