VIP AUDIO 2/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Heyman, NXT Vengeance review, NXT Women’s Division, Bron Breakker’s future, Sami, MJF defending Wentz, Lawler, Poffo, Stardom, AEW, more (132 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:
- Reaction to Jerry Lawler’s stroke.
- Reflecting on Lanny Poffo.
- Detailed review of NXT Vengeance Day with extended talk about Roxanne Perez and Bron Breakker
- AEW Dynamite review from last week including Bryan Danielson’s journey, The Acclaims vs. The Gunn Boys, and more
- A preview of this week’s AEW Dynamite
- WWE Smackdown review including Sami Zayn’s angle with Roman Reigns
- WWE Raw review including Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman segment, Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley, JBL-Baron Corbin, and more
- MJF defends Zackery Wentz on Twitter
- Stardom 12 Anniversary Supreme thoughts
- And more sprinkled in throughout.
