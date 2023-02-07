VIP AUDIO 2/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Cody-Heyman, NXT Vengeance review, NXT Women’s Division, Bron Breakker’s future, Sami, MJF defending Wentz, Lawler, Poffo, Stardom, AEW, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich discuss a variety of topics:

Reaction to Jerry Lawler’s stroke.

Reflecting on Lanny Poffo.

Detailed review of NXT Vengeance Day with extended talk about Roxanne Perez and Bron Breakker

AEW Dynamite review from last week including Bryan Danielson’s journey, The Acclaims vs. The Gunn Boys, and more

A preview of this week’s AEW Dynamite

WWE Smackdown review including Sami Zayn’s angle with Roman Reigns

WWE Raw review including Cody Rhodes-Paul Heyman segment, Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley, JBL-Baron Corbin, and more

MJF defends Zackery Wentz on Twitter

Stardom 12 Anniversary Supreme thoughts

And more sprinkled in throughout.

