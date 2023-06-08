VIP AUDIO 6/8 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (6-3-2005): Predictions on WWE future for Punk and Samoa Joe, TNA’s scrambling to get a new TV, more problems with ECW’s revival by WWE, how WWE Draft was kept secret (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 3, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Predictions on WWE future for Punk and Samoa Joe including why they may or may not sign with WWE or TNA and how Triple H factor’s into it.

TNA’s scrambling to get a new TV deal.

More on problems with ECW’s revival by WWE.

Stephanie’s admiration for John Laurinaitis.

How the Draft Lottery was kept secret.

Management’s thoughts on some up-and-coming wrestlers on the roster.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO