VIP PODCAST 8/1 – WKH – Hulk Hogan Series, pt. 9: Ask the Editor on Hogan-Sting Starrcade 97 non-fast count controversy, Hogan’s influence on Vince focusing on muscles (25 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller continues the Hulk Hogan themed episodes with an “Ask the Editor” format.

What is the story on the Nick Patrick three count that was normal cadence, but supposed to be a fast count, to end the first phase of the Hulk Hogan vs. Sting main event. Tons of details on what Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and Nick Patrick have said that reveals relatively decisively what went down.

Did Hulk Hogan’s success define Vince McMahon’s focus on muscular wrestlers, or was that something McMahon believed in regardless of Hogan being his first top star?

