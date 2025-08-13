VIP PODCAST 8/13 – WKH – Hulk Hogan Series, pt. 12: The Nitro era with Guy Evans, author of definitive “Nitro” book, pt. 3 of 3 (60 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller continues the Hulk Hogan-themed episodes with a three-part, nearly three-hour series on Hulk Hogan’s WCW Nitro era from start to finish.

Wade discusses those years with the author of the definitive book on the WCW Nitro years, aptly called “Nitro.” (Order a copy HERE.)

This conclusion to the three-part series concludes with a look at WCW Nitro’s decline as WWE was catching fire, the expectations from corporate that exacerbated the mounting problems, what led to Eric Bischoff losing his grip on the steering wheel, Bischoff’s ideas of staging a plane crash, the dynamics of the Hulk Hogan-Vince McMahon relationship compared to the Hogan-Bischoff relationship, the arrival of Vince Russo into the mix, the end of Hogan’s run in WCW, the importance of Hogan’s heel turn in terms of WCW drawing advertisers, and much more.

