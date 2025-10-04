VIP PODCAST 10/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (9-11-2007): ROH DVD review with Mark Briscoe vs. Kevin (Owens) Steen, plus Danielson, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Nigel, Strong (40 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Sept. 11, 2007 podcast with PWTorch contributors Jamie Penick and Justin Parker discuss the “A Fight at the Roxbury” ROH DVD. This includes Kevin Steen (now Kevin Owens) vs. Mark Briscoe, Takeshi Morishima vs. Jay Briscoe for the ROH Title, plus Bryan Danielson, Nigel McGuinness, Roderick Strong, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Delirious, Claudio Castagnoli, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

