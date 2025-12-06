VIP PODCAST 12/6 – ROH Final Battle PPV Roundtable: Maitland & McClelland discuss Athena vs. Persephone, Survival of the Fittest Six-Way, Mercedes vs. Red Velvet, more (39 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Wrestling Coast to Coast” Dailycast hosts Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Ring of Honor Final Battle 2025 from the live perspective, including Athena vs. Persephone for the Women’s Title, Bandido defends the Men’s title in a six-way Survival of the Fittest, a very notable TV title defense by Mercedes Mone against Red Velvet, plus we discuss some very questionable match placement, confusing stipulations, unsure future, the direction of the promotion, and more.

