AEW CONTINENTAL CLASSIC ROUND-UP: An overview of the latest matches and standings, who has shined, who is virtually eliminated and who is in driver’s sseat

The second week of the Continental Classic is in the books. There were some major developments including an injury substitution and tightening of the field in the Blue League. We also got clarification that Okada’s Unfied Title isn’t on the line because Don Callis wanted to ensure that Okada would have at least one title should he lose the tournament. It’s an explanation but it blatantly undermines the idea that the titles were unified if they can arbitrarily be defended separately. I can only hope this was introduced to goad Okada into putting both belts on the line later in the tourney. Now let’s take a look at where things stand two weeks in.

Blue League

Jon Moxley vs. Claudio Castagnoli

The battle of the Death Riders did not disappoint. These two absolutely laid into each other. Jon Moxley bled but it didn’t feel all that gratuitous. The physicality between them was enhanced by the insight Bryan Danielson provided on commentary. In the end, Claudio Castagnoli picked up the win and three points after trucking Mox with a vicious running European uppercut.

Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong

Roderick Strong came in with the game plan of attacking Orange Cassidy’s back. He connected with a plethora of different backbreakers, each taking their toll. OC was eventually able to evade a second attempt at End of Heartache and tie Roddy up in a pinning combination to earn his first points in the tournament.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mascara Dorada

Mascara Dorada saw Kevin Knight upset Darby Allin and said “hold my beer.” While Claudio used his size and strength, Dorada fought back with his speed, his skill, and his agility to stay in the fight. Once again he pulled out an array of dazzling high-flying moves. Just when it looked like Claudio had caught him on the top rope, Dorada sent him crashing back to the canvas and then hit a beautiful shooting star press to pick up an upset that literally left me with my mouth agape. As the commentators pointed out, luchadors continue to be Claudio’s kryptonite.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Jon Moxley

Having split his first two matches, Mox entered this fight really needing the win. He and Takeshita had some nice technical exchanges early before Takeshita went after Mox’s previously injured ankle. He targeted it ruthlessly, leaving Mox limping. Mox returned the favor by trying to take out one of Takeshita’s ankles. At one point in the match both men were limping and each collapsed unable to put weight on their injured limb. Despite his best efforts Mox fell to Takeshita after a Powerdrive knee strike and Raging fire.

Updated Standings

Konosuke Takeshita and Claudio Castagnoli are tied at 6 points each. Mox, Cassidy, and Dorada are tied for second place with 3 points each. Given his current trajectory, it’s hard to see anyone beating Takeshita right now. It’s distinctly possible that he gets a perfect 15 points and sails into the semifinals. Claudio only has two matches left, but one of those matches is with Takeshita and I don’t like his odds there.

On the opposite end, with only two matches left, having lost to both point leaders, and possible maximum point total of 9, Mox is effectively though not technically eliminated from contention. OC could still, in theory, make it to Worlds End but he’d have to run the table which would give him 12 points and the tiebreaker over Takeshita. That seems like a tall ask. Shockingly, the person with the easiest path out of group stage is Mascara Dorada. With his upset win over Claudio, Dorada would only need two wins out of three matches and one Claudio loss to advance.

Gold League

Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac

The reigning Continental champion, Okada walked into this match behind the eight ball. He and Pac had very good match and Okada ended up pulling off the win by leveraging Pac into a crucifix pin out of an attempt at the Brutalizer. That gave the Rainmaker 3 much-needed points.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Kevin Knight

The second best match of the week behind Takeshita-Mox, Fletcher and Knight had fantastic chemistry. Knight hit another insane Coast-to-Coast, but Fletcher blocked the UFO Splash that followed with his knees. Each got a near fall on the other late in the match. Fletcher wound up scoring the victory with his running kick and sheer-drop brainbuster.

Updated Standings

The Gold League is still pretty wide open as there simply haven’t been as many matches yet, although Kyle Fletcher is currently sitting alone atop the leaderboard with 6 points.

The big news was that Darby Allin was removed from the tournament due to injury and replaced by Jungle Jack Perry. Whereas Darby was likely going to get a win over Pac, the Jack Perry-Kyle Fletcher match suddenly becomes more interesting given Perry’s partnership with the Elite in battle against the Don Callis Family.