NXT HITS & MISSES (12/10): Ethan Page is the wrestler I most look forward to each week, which wrestler is miscast as a babyface, what seems next for Saints

Jordynne Grace vs. Kelani Jordan: Hit

Wonderful match-up. I like this ongoing feud between these two. Jordan Grace is settling into her heel role nicely and I like the continued failure of Grace. I’m not sure if it leads to a heelish Grace (hopefully not), but I’d love to see a more aggressive Grace coming out of this.

Blake Monroe Open Challenge Match: Miss

Two thigns: (A) I love open challenge matches and (B) I hate the whole Bait & Swerve. I like Thea Hail, but not when it’s these kinds of segments. Let Monroe beat up developmental talent moving up to this situation, but otherwise this was a huge bust for me. Very disappointed.

Shiloh Hill vs. Lexis King: Minor Hit

Hill is awesome…BUT, I feel his character is better suited for an unstable heel rather than the babyface he’s being presented as. Lexis King’s stock seems to have fallen (which disappointments me), as he seems to be like Josh Briggs as a placeholder for the up and coming talent). Hill wrestles in an unorthodox way, which suits his character. I’m looking forward to his progress.

Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair: Minor Miss

Nothing technically wrong with the match, but I don’t like this whole Ruca/Zaria dynamic, where it seems sometimes they lean towards a Ruca turn, which I think would be a HUGE mistake, as Zaria is the ultimate monster heel… IF given that chance).

Jacy Jayne/Kendal Grey exchange: Hit

I love the progression of Jayne in the past year. She went to being an afterthought to a credible champion. Do I think Grey is ready to take on the mantle of NXT Women’s Champion? No. BUT, she has an amazing upside and I definitely can see her on the top sooner than later.

Oba Femi vs. Je’Von Evans: Hit

I love me some big man vs. smaller man wrestling action! Je’Von is incredible and is definitely a future champion down the road. He works well in all kinds of match-ups, especially against a bigger opponent. Saints interrupting the match was foreshadowed in the opening segment but was still fun. I think Saints can excel far more as a heel than a babyface.

Extra Hit: Ethan Page

I truly believe he may be the one wrestler I look forward to every week. He’s smarmy, cocky, cowardly… but, he plays to his opponent and their strengths (whether it’s a hardcore style, pure wrestling, or comedic value). He’s a treasure. As much as I’d like to see him on the main roster, I’m enjoying every moment of him in NXT.