SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/17 – VIP Podcast Vault – Roundtable (10-20-2003): Death of Road Warrior Hawk, a review WWE No Mercy headlined by Undertaker vs. Lesnar, Cena vs. Angle (53 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 53:16 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Roundtable. PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell to discuss the breaking news of the death of Road Warrior Hawk, plus an in-depth discussion on WWE No Mercy beginning at the 18:20 mark of the show. Bruce declares that Cena proved he’s a future main eventer based on his performance against Angle, but Keller believed Cena wasn’t yet at that point as a top tier main eventer.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO