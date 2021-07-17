VIP AUDIO 7/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Dutch Mantel (AD-FREE): The moment he gave Trump idea for his Presidential campaign pitch, Zeb Colter character, Pokemon, True Detective, Puerto Rico, ECW, TNA (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (7-14-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with “Dirty” Dutch Mantell, most recently known as Zeb Colter in WWE. In his first post-WWE interview, he explains the origins and intent of the Colter character, TNA memories, Final Deletion reaction, thoughts on Vince Russo, Memphis and Puerto Rico road stories, state of industry, and much more. Live caller questions and emails throughout.

