VIP AUDIO 10/23 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show – Special Edition: Bruce talks with Randy Hales, author of the new book “Living the Dream: Memphis Wrestling: The Randy Hales Story” (119 min)

October 23, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Special Edition of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, Bruce has a conversation with Randy Hales, author of the new book “Living the Dream: Memphis Wrestling: The Randy Hales Story,” about his decades booking, owning, producing, announcing, and wrestling in Memphis with Jerry Lawler, Bill Dundee, Mick Foley, Jerry Jarrett, Jeff Jarrett, and more.

