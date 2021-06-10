News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/9 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk wrestling TV happenings, new Disney+ show “Loki,” new Andy Weir book and “Dungeon Crawler Carl,” more (160 min)

June 10, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On the VIP edition of the ECC, Rich and Trav fill their wrestling quota with a quick recap of some TV happenings before going on an extended love fest about the new Disney+ show “Loki.” Moving on, they both gush over the new Andy Weir book and their latest LitRPG adventure “Dungeon Crawler Carl.” Questions answered in this week’s mailbag.

