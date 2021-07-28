VIP AUDIO 7/27 – WKH – The News: WWE plans drama series on McMahon Steroid Trial, Raw ratings dip with key stats and perspective, WWE house show results, Joe set to face Kross at Takeover, Kai turns on Gonzalez, more (23 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including WWE planning a drama series on the 1994 Vince McMahon Steroid Trial, Raw ratings dip with key stats and perspective, WWE house show results including John Cena, Samoa Joe set to face Karrion Kross at Takeover, Dakota Kai turns on Raquel Gonzalez, and more notes from NXT.

