SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode of Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure, Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue cover the Triple H vs. Vince McMahon fight for developmental and the heavy pursuit from All Elite Wrestling.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO