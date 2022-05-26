VIP AUDIO 5/25 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk MJF’s chair shot to the head, Sasha and Naomi follow-up, Renee Dupree, new “Thor” trailer, more (141 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Back for VIP, Trav and Rich talk MJF taking a stiff, unprotected chair shot to the head. They speculate on what might have been the thought process in doing the angle. Forgoing the issues for brain trauma, were they at least effective in what they were going for? Some brief follow-up on the Sasha Banks and Naomi situation in WWE, including the company removing all their merchandise and WWE-controlled social media. A story Renee Dupree told about how he was treated during a European tour. Some MCU talk, specifically the new “Thor” trailer and how spoiled we are as a fan base. The B.A. mailbag gets attended to.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO