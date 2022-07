VIP AUDIO 7/13 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Wardlow vs. Cassidy, Bucks defend against Lee & Swerve and Starks & Hobbs, Moxley vs. Takeshita, Hager vs. Cesaro, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite including The Young Bucks vs. Swerve & Keith Lee vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs, Jon Moxley vs. Takeshita, Anna Jay vs. Thunder Rosa, Wardlow vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Title, Luchasaurus vs. Griff Garrison, Jake Hager vs. Cesaro, a Chris Jericho promo, a Christian promo, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO