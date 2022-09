SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells, Bruce Hazelwood, and Kevin Cattani cover a show evoking the glory days of NXT, including Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate, Ricochet vs. Carmelo Hayes, Meiko Satamura vs. Blair Davenport vs. Mandy Rose, and more.

