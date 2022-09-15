VIP AUDIO 9/14 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk NXT 2.0, “Married… with Children,” Moxley forgoing vacation to save AEW from itself, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on VIP, Trav and Rich talk about a rare topic on this show – NXT 2.0. That show celebrated a year of existing in its current form only to literally morph into an updated version of the old black and gold NXT logo. Somehow they got on a “Married… with Children” rant. Jon Moxley forgoes a well-earned, six week vacation to save AEW from itself. The PWI just dropped its annual 500 list and there is plenty of fodder to yell and argue with your friends about as usual for the publication. A tiny bit of “She-Hulk” talk, some even tinier book club talk, and the mailbag gets emptied.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO