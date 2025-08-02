VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #872 (July 30, 2005): End of Hassan, Keller on HBK’s Pseudo-Shoot, Nash Torch Talk on Foley, Mitchell on WWE.com, Powell on how WWE can crush TNA out of the gate

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #872 cover-dated July 30, 2005: The cover story presents an overview of the media barrage that led to the end of the Muhammad Hassan character… Detailed Great American Bash coverage including Keller’s match report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews from the Torch staff, and reader reax… Jason Powell’s feature column looks at how WWE can crush TNA out of the gate… Pat McNeill looks at a recent IWA Mid-South DVD release… Bruce Mitchell’s Memo presents ideas for WWE.com… Kevin Nash’s Torch Talk, installment no. 15, includes his thoughts on Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Clique power, Mick Foley, and more… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, OVW Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The OVW Big Story, The TNA Impact Big Story, End Notes with Wade Keller, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #872

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE