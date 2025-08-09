VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #873 (August 6, 2005): Hogan rips Austin and Rock, Brock Lesnar turns down WWE return, Jericho’s plans to leave WWE, Keller challenges HBK to show up Hogan on PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #873 cover-dated August 6, 2005: The cover story looks at Chris Jericho’s future in pro wrestling now that he’s finishing up with WWE after Summerslam… Part 16 (out of 17) with Kevin Nash features his thoughts on Goldberg’s run, Lesnar’s decision to leave WWE, Jim Ross, Jeff Jarrett, Sid, Randy Savage, Curt Hennig, and more… Wade Keller’s expanded feature editorial looks at the behind the scenes dynamic going on between Shawn Michaels and Hulk Hogan, with a forecast of what could happen at Summerslam and how it is similar to and different than the Hulk Hogan-Rock dynamic… Pat McNeill examines why wrestlers are choosing to sign with WWE almost at a 100 percent rate compared to other reasonable options… Gabe Sapolsky tells the Torch why he’s changed his booking approach recently… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, OVW Newswire, ETC. Newswire, ROH Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The OVW Big Story, The TNA Impact Big Story, End Notes with Wade Keller, and more…

